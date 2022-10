Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Townsend Law on behalf of Kristyn Savage. The case is 1:22-cv-00411, Savage v. American Zurich Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 7:32 PM