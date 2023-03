Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord and Yoka Smith LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against 1231 Market Street Owner LP to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed by the Law Office of Hakimi and Shahriari on behalf of a wheelchair user. The case is 3:23-cv-00915, Savage v. 1231 Market Street Owner, L.P.

California

March 01, 2023, 3:52 PM