Who Got The Work

Peckar & Abramson partner Angela A.L. Connor has entered an appearance for Cajun Industries LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 3 in Texas Southern District Court by Mitby Pacholder Johnson PLLC on behalf of Savage Services Corporation. The complaint accuses Cajun of wrongly asserting that Savage Services owes additional payments for delivered materials and equipment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes, is 4:22-cv-03405, Savage Services Corporation v. Cajun Industries LLC.

Construction & Engineering

November 17, 2022, 10:46 AM