Tucker Ellis and Connor, Fletcher & Hedenkamp filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Savage Enterprises. The suit pursues claims against New Savage, former Savage CEO Christopher Wheeler and other defendants. The lawsuit contends that Wheeler, while still a board member of Savage, established 'The New Savage' and falsely told customers and vendors that Savage was going out of business and was to be replaced by New Savage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00578, Savage Enterprises v. Wheeler et al.

Savage Enterprises

Tucker Ellis

Ambyr Freestone

Christopher Wheeler

Does 1 through 10, inclusive,

Mia Jensen

Preston Wheeler

The New Savage LLC

