UPS and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The suit, over alleged race- and age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Pizarro Garcia Law Offices on behalf of Gloria Sauri Santiago. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01624, Sauri Santiago v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

December 14, 2022, 5:49 AM