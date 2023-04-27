New Suit - Contract

Cincinnati Insurance and Ashford Leebcor Enterprises were sued Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action, alleging breach of payment bond in connection with a project at the Patrick U.S. Air Force base in Florida, was brought by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan and Gentry Locke on behalf of Sauer Mechanical. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00054, Saur Mechanical, LLC v. Ashford Leebcor Enterprises, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Sauer Mechanical, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gentry Locke Rakes

defendants

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises, LLC

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects