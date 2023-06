Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a defamation lawsuit against Beta Upsilon Chi Fraternity and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Wesley D. Few LLC on behalf of Logan Saunders, who alleges that the defendants falsely accused him of sexual assault. The case is 3:23-cv-02413, Saunders v. Beta Upsilon Chi Fraternity, Inc. et al.

South Carolina

June 02, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Logan Saunders

Plaintiffs

Wesley D Few LLC

defendants

Beta Upsilon Chi Fraternity, Inc.

Graham Harmon

Michael Vinzani

Walker Wood

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation