New Suit

Bank of America was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court claiming a breach of the Fair Credit Billing Act. The suit was brought by Northeast New Jersey Legal Services on behalf of Alexandre Saunders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05090, Saunders v. Bank Of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 17, 2022, 6:52 PM