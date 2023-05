New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Hearst Television was hit with a privacy class action on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit claims that the defendant violated the Video Privacy Protection Act by selling consumers’ personal information to third parties. The complaint was filed by Bursor & Fisher and Reardon Scanlon LLP. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10998, Saunders v. Hearst Television Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 05, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Michele Saunders

Richard Hayden

Plaintiffs

Reardon Scanlon LLP

defendants

Hearst Television, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/