Saul Ewing Sues Real Estate Corp. Over Funds Frozen in Escro...

News From Law.com

A realty corporation which sold a Madison Avenue property for around $200 million allegedly withheld a portion of sale proceeds from an interest holder to cover federal taxes, yet never paid them, according to a new lawsuit. Plaintiff Nelson Baker alleges that companies BLR Madison LLC and National Realty and Development Corp. withheld his $3.2 million distribution in escrow and now won't release it, the complaint states. Baker is represented by Ronald Colicchio of Saul Ewing.

Real Estate

December 21, 2023, 8:48 AM

nature of claim: /