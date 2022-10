News From Law.com

Veteran litigator Michelle Lipkowitz has left her longtime firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr to join Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo as member in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. Lipkowitz will also sit on the Mintz's Equity Advisory Council, which seeks to "enhance diversity and inclusion in the legal profession."

Legal Services - Large Law

October 18, 2022, 1:49 PM