Saul Ewing Assumes Old Moniker as Part of Rebranding Effort ...

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has dropped the latter two names from its moniker, returning to its premerger name of "Saul Ewing" as leaders there seek to unify the firm under a more aerodynamic brand image. The firm announced the name revert on Monday, part of a rebranding effort that includes a new website, logo, color palette and tagline. Leaders unveiled the firm's new look at an all-attorney retreat in Washington, D.C., in September before going public with it this week, said managing partner Jason St. John.

November 15, 2022, 10:39 AM