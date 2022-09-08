Removed To Federal Court

SolarEdge Technologies, a global solar energy company based in Israel, on Thursday removed a false advertising class action to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, accuses the defendants of falsely advertising that its solar power systems were accompanied by a system monitoring plan that was free of charge. SolarEdge is represented by O'Melveny & Myers. The case is 5:22-cv-01584, Sauer v. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

September 08, 2022, 4:44 PM