New Suit - Contract

Sauer Construction filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sustainable Modular Management on Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Smith Anderson Blount Dorsett Mitchell & Jernigan, accuses the defendant of poor workmanship under a construction subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00272, Sauer Construction LLC v. Sustainable Modular Management Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 16, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Sauer Construction, LLC

Plaintiffs

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

defendants

Sustainable Modular Management, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract