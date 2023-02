New Suit

Sauer Construction filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against U.S. Specialty Insurance on Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, brought by McGlinchey Stafford, seeks coverage for construction delays under a subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00216, Sauer Construction LLC v. U.S. Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 6:51 PM