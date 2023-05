New Suit - Product Liability

Ford Motor Co. was sued Monday in Ohio Southern District Court over an allegedly defective motor vehicle. The lawsuit was filed by Busald Funk Zevely and Hay & Knight on behalf of Able Saud and Susan Saud, who seek compensation for severe injury claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00251, Saud et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

May 01, 2023, 3:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Able Saud

Susan Saud

Plaintiffs

Busald Funk Zevely, P.S.C.

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product