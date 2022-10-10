Who Got The Work

William Ridgway, Lindsey Sieling and Caroline Van Ness from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in as defense counsel to Flagstar Bancorp in a pending data breach class action. The complaint was filed Aug. 26 in California Northern District Court by Mallison & Martinez on behalf of customers who assert that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:22-cv-04891, Saucedo v. Flagstar Bank, FSB et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2022, 7:34 AM