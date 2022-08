New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Flagstar Bancorp and TransUnion were hit with a data breach class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by Mallison & Martinez on behalf of customers who assert that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-04891, Saucedo v. Flagstar Bank, FSB et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 4:53 PM