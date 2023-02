New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com was hit with a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court over the alleged sale of items containing copyrighted images. The lawsuit, filed by SRipLaw PLLC on behalf of photographer Alan V. Satterwhite, pertains to two well-known photographs taken in the 1970s of celebrities Stevie Wonder and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80235, Satterwhite v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 13, 2023, 1:54 PM