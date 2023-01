Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed an employment class action against Amazon.com to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by King & Siegel on behalf of employees who claim that they were denied leave under the Pregnancy Disability Leave Law. The case is 5:23-cv-00086, Sattar et al v. Amazon.com, Inc., a Delaware corporation et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 17, 2023, 7:34 PM