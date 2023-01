Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Monique Guillory and Leach Johnson Song & Gruchow to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Roger P. Croteau & Associates on behalf of Saticoy Bay LLC Series 4641 Viareggio Ct. The case is 2:23-cv-00154, Saticoy Bay LLC Series 4641 Viareggio Ct v. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation et al.

Real Estate

January 30, 2023, 4:32 AM