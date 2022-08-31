New Suit - Trademark

Carlisle, a company that sells wide-ranging products including building materials and engineering solutions, was slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Dickinson Wright on behalf of paint company SATA GmbH & Co., accuses Carlisle of selling paint spray guns which infringe SATA's trademarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01474, SATA GmbH & Co. KG v. Carlisle Cos. Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 31, 2022, 8:27 PM