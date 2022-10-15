New Suit - Contract

A Las Vegas franchisee sued 7-Eleven on Friday in Texas Northern District Court to block termination of the parties' franchise agreement. The court case, brought by Goldstein Law Firm and Silberman Law Firm on behalf of Sasoro 13 LLC, claims that 7-Eleven targets profitable franchisees for termination in order to take over or sell their businesses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02313, Sasoro 13, LLC v. 7-Eleven, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 15, 2022, 11:44 AM