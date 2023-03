New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Activate Learning. The complaint pursues claims against School Supply Connection and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00083, Sasc, LLC d/b/a Activate Learning v. School Supply Connection Inc. et al.

Education

March 18, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Sasc, LLC d/b/a Activate Learning

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Aplus Science

School Supply Connection Inc.

Timothy Peyton

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract