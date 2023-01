Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo on Monday removed a lawsuit against Capital One, Visa Payments North America and Shannon Casey to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, which alleges breach of rental agreement, was filed pro se by Robert Sarvis. The case is 1:23-cv-10052, Sarvis v. Casey et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 09, 2023, 5:18 PM