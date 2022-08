New Suit

State Farm was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Robichaux Mize Wadsack Richardson & Watson and the Pandit Law Firm on behalf of Pamela Sarver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04900, Sarver v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.