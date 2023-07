Who Got The Work

Hall Booth Smith partner Ashley Heslop has entered an appearance for Clairborne Senior Living in a wrongful death lawsuit. The action, filed May 15 in South Carolina District Court by the Steinberg Law Firm, claims that the defendant failed to prevent the decedent from exiting the facility unsupervised leading to his injuries and death. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 2:23-cv-02051, Sarver v. Clairborne Senior Living, LLC.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Cheryl Ann Sarver

Plaintiffs

The Steinberg Law Firm

The Steinberg Law Firm LLP

defendants

Clairborne Senior Living, LLC

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims