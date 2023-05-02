Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies to Missouri Western District Court. The court action was brought by the Meyers Law Firm on behalf of an employee who claims that he was subjected to harassment and disparate treatment after his religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was denied. The case is 4:23-cv-00294, Sarsfield v. Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 02, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian Sarsfield

defendants

Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination