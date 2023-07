Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against United Wholesale Mortgage, Nationstar and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Sarpreet Gill. The case is 2:23-cv-05809, Gill v. United Wholesale Mortgage LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 18, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Gill Sarpreet

defendants

United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC

Ishbia Mat

MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d.b.a. Mr. Cooper

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract