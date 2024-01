Who Got The Work

Leita Walker of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for the CAIR Foundation in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 16 in Minnesota District Court by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of community leader Lori Saroyay, contends that the defendant issued a press release accusing the plaintiff of cyberstalking. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, is 0:24-cv-00110, Saroya v. CAIR Foundation, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 31, 2024, 8:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Lori Saroya

Plaintiffs

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

CAIR Foundation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation