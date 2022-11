New Suit

Bank of America was hit with a lawsuit on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default and imminent foreclosure, was brought by the Shapero Law Firm on behalf of Nancy Saro. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01798, Saro v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 8:28 PM