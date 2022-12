Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dewhirst & Dolven on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Hertz Corporation to Colorado District Court. The suit, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Dible Law Firm on behalf of Laura Badasyan, Artiom Sarkisyan and Svetlana Sarkisyan. The case is 1:22-cv-03265, Sarkisyan et al v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

December 20, 2022, 4:34 AM