Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDermott Will & Emery on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cigna, the health insurer, and Cigna Healthcare of Florida Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Zumpano Patricios PA on behalf of Sarasota County Public Hospital District d/b/a Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, accuses the defendant of underpaying out-of-network providers. The case is 8:23-cv-00263, Sarasota County Public Hospital District d/b/a Sarasota Memorial Health Care System v. Cigna Healthcare of Florida, Inc. et al.