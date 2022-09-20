Sarah Palin Asks 2nd Circuit to Revive NYT Libel Case, Recus...

News From Law.com

Seeking a do-over in her failed libel case against the New York Times, former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin argued on Monday that the lower court judge who oversaw her lawsuit should have recused himself before considering post-trial motions. In a brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Palin argues a new trial is warranted, in part, because push notifications jurors received on their phones about the case while they were still deliberating tainted the proceedings.

New York

September 20, 2022, 12:05 PM