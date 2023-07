Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Kipnis Law Offices on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he was denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The case is 1:23-cv-03994, Saqa v. Factory Mutual Insurance Company.

Property & Casualty

July 26, 2023, 4:50 PM

