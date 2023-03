Who Got The Work

Brent C. Wyatt and Elizabeth S. Horn of Akerman have entered appearances for Cody Oelker in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The case, over an ownership dispute, was filed Jan. 23 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Freeman, Mathis & Gary on behalf of an e-commerce website operator Saps LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:23-cv-00299, Saps, LLC v. Cody Oelker.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 10, 2023, 7:42 AM