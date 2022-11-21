Who Got The Work

Jones Walker partner Covert J. Geary has entered an appearance for Transamerica Life Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over life insurance proceeds, was filed Oct. 7 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Leake & Andersson on behalf of Rhenda C. Saporito and Claire C. Friedrichs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:22-cv-03752, Saporito et al v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

November 21, 2022, 5:52 AM