New Suit

Transamerica was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was brought by Leake & Andersson on behalf of Rhenda C. Saporito and Claire C. Friedrichs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03752, Saporito et al. v. Transamerica Life Insurance Co.

Banking & Financial Services

October 07, 2022, 1:47 PM