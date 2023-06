Removed To Federal Court

Point32Health and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care removed a data breach class action to Massachusetts District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Kantrowitz Goldhamer & Graifman and the Hagstrom Law Group on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The defendants are represented by Jones Day. The case is 1:23-cv-11416, Sapienza v. Point32Health Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Sapienza

defendants

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.

Point32Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims