New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kazerouni Law Group filed a class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, against accounts receivable management provider Tate & Kirlin Associates Inc., pursues claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00245, Sapetto v. Tate & Kirlin Associates, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 5:46 AM