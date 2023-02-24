New Suit - Employment

Software company SAP America filed a lawsuit against former employee Arlene Capsimalis on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, seeks to recoup more than $350,000 in sales commission overpayments. According to the complaint, the defendant repaid some of the commissions, but then abruptly resigned and demanded that the plaintiff refund those repayments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00728, SAP America Inc. v. Capsimalis.

Business Services

February 24, 2023, 5:09 PM