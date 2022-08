Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sweeney & Sheehan on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AltaFlux Corp. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of SAP America. The case is 2:22-cv-03282, SAP America, Inc. v. Altaflux Corporation.

August 17, 2022, 3:52 PM