New Suit - Trade Secrets

Cintas, SAP America and ACSIS filed a lawsuit against Paragon Data Systems on Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit arises from Cintas' decision to forgo renewal of an inventory management contract with Paragon, opting instead to enter a contract with SAP and ACSIS for similar services. The complaint seeks a declaration that Cintas did not breach any contractual duties owed to Paragon or misappropriate any of Paragon's trade secrets. The suit was filed by Jones Day, Squire Patton Boggs and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02070, SAP America Inc. et al. v. Paragon Data Systems Inc.

Business Services

November 16, 2022, 6:44 PM