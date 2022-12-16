Who Got The Work

Hartford Financial Services and Trumbull Insurance Company have tapped attorney Angelantonio Bianchi to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Nov. 1 in New York Southern District Court by De Meo & Associates on behalf of Jose Santos Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-09350, Santos v. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. d/b/a The Hartford et al.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 8:10 AM