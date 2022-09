Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed a lawsuit against St. Petersburg College Board of Trustees to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by All Florida Justice on behalf of Wanda Santos. The case is 8:22-cv-02032, Santos v. St. Petersburg College Board of Trustees.

Education

September 02, 2022, 3:33 PM