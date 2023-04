Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Pfizer and Pharmacia Corp. to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed pro se by Ana Roma Santos on behalf of the estate of Emma S. Brewer, alleges that Brewer suffered multiple strokes after receiving the defendants’ COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 3:23-cv-01912, Santos v. Pfizer Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 21, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Ana Roma Santos

defendants

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmacia Corp.

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims