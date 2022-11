Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against AbbVie, the maker of AndroGel, Humira and other popular treatments, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Schwartz & Zonas on behalf of Serena Santos, who allegedly suffered a pulmonary embolism after a Humira injection. The case is 2:22-cv-00743, Santos v. Abbvie Inc.