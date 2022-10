New Suit - Employment

Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, was sued Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged race and gender-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Sidney L. Gold & Associates on behalf of Allison Santos-Martin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06102, Santos-Martin v. TD Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 17, 2022, 12:50 PM