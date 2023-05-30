New Suit

Arturo Santos Garcia sued Roberto Vargas Hernandez for human trafficking on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, accuses Hernandez of running an illegal cockfighting operation on his ranch in Lake Elsinore and forcing the plaintiff to tend to the wounded animals. The suit further accuses Hernandez of tracking the plaintiff's cell phone usage, confiscating his ID card and only feeding him one meal per day. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00946, Santos Garcia v. Hernandez.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 30, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Arturo Santos Garcia

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

Roberto Vargas Hernandez

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations