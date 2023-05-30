Arturo Santos Garcia sued Roberto Vargas Hernandez for human trafficking on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, accuses Hernandez of running an illegal cockfighting operation on his ranch in Lake Elsinore and forcing the plaintiff to tend to the wounded animals. The suit further accuses Hernandez of tracking the plaintiff's cell phone usage, confiscating his ID card and only feeding him one meal per day. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00946, Santos Garcia v. Hernandez.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
May 30, 2023, 8:34 PM