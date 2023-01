Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sills Cummis & Gross on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and Powerextra to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Louis N. Caggiano Jr. on behalf of Cynthia Santore and Leon Santore, alleges that Leon Santore was injured by an exploding battery. The case is 1:23-cv-00211, Santore et al. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 17, 2023, 1:54 PM